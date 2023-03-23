Binance Market Update (2023-03-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, down by -1.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,666 and $28,922 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,705, down by -1.57%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LTC , LOOM , and NULS , up by 10%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: