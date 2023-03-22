$260M Liquidated Amid Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Prompted By Fed’s Rate Hike: Market Watch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

$260M Liquidated Amid Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Prompted By Fed’s Rate Hike: Market Watch

Cryptopotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-03-23 10:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin’s price went on an expected rollercoaster yesterday after the US Federal Reserve Chairman announced yet another interest rate hike.
Most altcoins are deep in the red now, with several linked to the Tron blockchain dumping hard following the SEC allegations against Justin Sun.

BTC Dropped $2K

The global banking crisis, which unfolded in the past few weeks, pushed the primary cryptocurrency to a nine-month high above $28,000. The asset went even higher yesterday as it almost touched $29,000. This was ahead of the second FOMC meeting for the year.
Given everything that happened with SVB and other banking organizations, numerous prominent individuals, such as Bill Ackman and Elon Musk, suggested that the Fed should revert from its interest rate-hiking strategy. However, the country’s central bank didn’t follow their advice and increased the key interest rates by another 25 basis points.
BTC reacted with immediate price volatility. The asset fell from its multi-month peak all the way down to $26,700 (on Bitstamp). The rollercoaster continued in the following hours, but this time in the opposite direction. Naturally, this led to a large number of liquidations, with the total value standing at $260 million on a 24-hour scale.
As of now, the cryptocurrency trades close to $28,000 once again. Its market dominance has increased to 46.2%.

LTC, APT Defy the Odds

The altcoins experienced similar, if not even more enhanced, volatility following the Fed’s announcement. On a daily scale, though, most are in the red.
Ethereum dropped below $1,800, BNB is well beneath $330, and similar drops are evident from Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Solana, and others.
TRX has dumped the most from the larger-cap alts after the SEC went after Justin Sun. Despite his response to the allegations, other TRON-linked cryptocurrencies also fell hard.
Litecoin and Aptos are among the few examples of digital assets in the green. LTC has soared by 8.5%, while APT is up by 5.5%.
The crypto market cap is down by around $30 billion to $1.160 trillion.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post $260M Liquidated Amid Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Prompted by Fed’s Rate Hike: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text