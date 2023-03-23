copy link
create picture
more
Avalanche Blockchain's X and C Networks See Brief Outage
Coindesk - Sam Reynolds
2023-03-23 07:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Avalanche’s AVAX token fell nominally after nodes on the protocol’s X and C chains went down due to bugs in new software pushed out.
Avalanche is unique as it uses three chains: the C-chain, X-chain, and P-chain.
The C-chain is home to Avalanche’s DeFi community, as that’s the chain that hosts smart contracts and is used with MetaMask. The X-chain is the exchange chain, and is used to send funds back and forth, while the P-chain is the platform chain and is used for staking AVAX and serving as a validator.
While the C-chain has recovered after an hour-long outage, some X-chain nodes are still offline.
On-chain data shows that the network quality of X-chain has been degraded, and it's only able to process a handful of transactions. It appears that it's only able to process a few transactions per hour, making the chain virtually unusable.
Over 90% of validators have upgraded to the latest version of AvalancheGo. This is up from 12% earlier today.
While Avalanche has yet to make a public statement regarding the outage, many contributors are working on its GitHub forum to resolve the issue.
AVAX is trading for $16.89 at writing time in Asian afternoon hours on Thursday.
View full text