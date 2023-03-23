Unstoppable Messaging: Web3 Domain-to-Domain Platform Launching 2023

Key Points:

Unstoppable Messaging is a new domain-to-domain messaging platform developed by Unstoppable Domains, set to launch by the end of 2023.

With messaging, dapps can reach out to specific subgroups within a larger community, helping them create strong, engaged communities.

The platform will enable users to block individual users from messaging them, enable only a select list of users to message them, or, if they prefer, block all new messages entirely.

Unstoppable Messaging is a new domain-to-domain messaging platform developed by Unstoppable Domains. The messaging platform is set to launch by the end of 2023 and will allow users to send encrypted messages to other domain owners using their Web3 domain.

The platform will also enable users to manage who can and cannot message them, target messages to specific badge holders, and stay up to date on their favorite projects. Unstoppable Messaging will work across all domains, including the original and new branded TLDs.

BIG NEWS, @unstoppableweb announced Unstoppable Messaging. You’ll be able to use your .polygon digital identity to send encrypted messages to other domain holders, connect w/ your communities, stay up-to-date on ecosystem news, + MORE. — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygon_Labs) March 22, 2023

Unstoppable Messaging aims to provide users with a way to connect directly with friends and community within Unstoppable using only a Web3 domain. The platform offers features such as peer-to-peer messaging, messaging to others with badges for collections they hold, and privacy by design. All messages will be encrypted, making it ideal for discussing sensitive topics like blockchain development. Using Web3 domains as identifiers, Unstoppable Messaging will eliminate the need to share your private email or phone number.

The platform aims to provide a powerful tool for building and nurturing communities in Web3. With messaging, dapps can reach out to specific subgroups within a larger community, helping them create strong, engaged communities. Polygon Labs and its dapps can use this feature to message .polygon holders who opt-in, making it easier to communicate and share information tailored to their interests and needs.

“With messaging, your favorite apps, games, and metaverses can build more cohesive and vibrant communities equipped to thrive in the decentralized world.” Sandy Carter, COO and Head of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains

Unstoppable Messaging is currently in the BUIDLing phase, but users can expect to message domain holders and connect with the community with privacy and safety features in place. The platform will enable users to block individual users from messaging them, enable only a select list of users to message them, or, if they prefer, block all new messages entirely.

In conclusion, Unstoppable Messaging provides a powerful tool for communication in Web3, allowing users to connect directly with their friends and community within Unstoppable using only a Web3 domain. The platform is set to launch by the end of 2023 and will offer various features such as peer-to-peer messaging, messaging to others with badges, privacy by design, and safety features to ensure users are in control of the messages they receive.

