EU Banking Authority to Hire Crypto Experts As It Prepares for New MiCA Law

Republished from Coindesk

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is hiring crypto-skilled staff as it seeks to prepare for duties under the European Union’s forthcoming Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA), according to a vacancy notice published on Wednesday.

The Paris-based agency will be responsible for supervising large stablecoins – crypto assets tied to fiat currencies such as the euro – and preparing draft rules to fill in details of MiCA that lawmakers left open.

The EBA said it was looking for someone with “sound knowledge of cryptoasset products and services,” as well as several years of experience supervising financial institutions to carry out the role, which is to “carry out preparatory steps for the establishment of the supervision function” under MiCA.

The EBA’s Chair José Manuel Campa previously told the Financial Times that it was worried it won’t be able to enforce the MiCA rules if it can’t find the right skilled staff.

