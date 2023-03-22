Crypto Exchange Bitget Invests $30M in Digital Wallet BitKeep

Seychelles-based crypto exchange Bitget has become the controlling shareholder in decentralized multi-chain wallet BitKeep with a $30 million investment, according to a press release.

Founded in 2018, BitKeep raised $15 million at a $100 million valuation last year in a round that was led by Dragonfly Ventures. The press release did not disclose the valuation at the time of this current investment.

Bitget will use the BitKeep wallet within its exchange to improve stability and security of handling multiple assets across various blockchains.

"The investment deal implies not only financial but also technical support," said Moka Han, chief operating officer at BitKeep.

The Bitget token (GBG) is up by 10.14% in the past 24-hours and is now trading at $0.41, according to CoinMarketCap.