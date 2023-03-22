Balmain and Space Runners Introduce The Unicorn Phygital Wearable Collection

Fashion commerce platform Space Runners partners with French luxury fashion house Balmain to introduce the “Unicorn” phygital wearable collection.

Space Runners aims to reimagine what people wear, where they wear it, and how they buy it. The release is aimed at luxury lovers, and the startup provides fashionistas with a digital space where they can find and purchase unique items from their wishlists.

Together with Balmain, Space Runners releases a limited edition collection of physical Unicorn Sneakers that come with digital collectibles. On a side note, the original Unicorn sneaker was released by Balmain in June 2022, and its price started at €995.

With the new phygital collection, the prices range between $1595 and $2095. Those interested in getting a pair will have the option to pay for the tokens both in ETH or with a debit or credit card. The minting starts on March 22 and will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis, as the collection’s supply is limited, with only 130 NFTs available.

Once individuals mint the digital collectibles, they can redeem physical pairs of their Unicorn sneakers. The shoes will be available in different designs, both modern and classic. The Spring-Summer 2023 collection of Unicorn sneakers designs feature new color palettes, so shoe owners will be lucky holders of exclusive items.

“As the physical and digital continue to merge, Balmain is dedicated to constantly exploring emerging pathways that help add new recruits to the very engaged, diverse and global Balmain Army. So, knowing that this collaboration allows us to introduce this historic house to a broader audience, Balmain is very happy to partner with Space Runners to place the spotlight squarely upon the bold spirit and silhouette of Olivier Rousteing’s latest Unicorn designs,”

said Balmain CMO, Txampi Diz.

Balmain is not new to innovation and digital collectibles. In December 2021, the company released an NFT-backed sneaker collection, which granted holders access to VIP experiences. In January 2022, the brand collaborated with NFT marketplace MINTNFT to issue a Barbie-inspired NFT collection.

More than that, the brand has previously partnered with Space Runners – the startup that powered the third Balmain Festival in Paris.