SEC Vs Ripple: Fox Journalist Brings New Perspective As Verdict Nears!

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Vs Ripple: Fox Journalist Brings New Perspective As Verdict Nears!

Coinpedia Sohrab Khawas
2023-03-22 12:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
As the verdict in the high-profile lawsuit between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nears, many experts are eagerly waiting for the outcome, which could shape the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.
We are expecting the case could soon reach a conclusion, with Judge Analisa Torres set to make a key ruling on summary judgment in the coming days. As the industry waits with bated breath, a FOX Business journalist, Eleanor Terrett, has brought a new perspective to the case.

Symbolic Billboard Sends Message to SEC

Ripple, one of the largest names in the crypto industry, has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the SEC for nearly two years, with the outcome expected to have far-reaching implications for the sector.
Terrett says that the case centers on allegations that Ripple and its executives violated securities laws by selling the digital token XRP to bankroll its business without registering it as a security. Ripple has denied the allegations, arguing that XRP is not a security.
As the case has progressed, the crypto industry has been left in a regulatory void, with questions surrounding which regulator should oversee digital assets and how they should be classified.
However, a recent symbolic move by Ripple has sent a clear message to the SEC that the company is not backing down. A large blue billboard with the words “Crypto Means Business” and Ripple’s name has been placed in Union Station, on the route taken by commuting securities lawyers on their way to the SEC’s headquarters.

Judge Torres’ Previous Rulings

Over the course of the case, Judge Torres has made various rulings that have given hope to Ripple supporters. For example, she has sided with Ripple on motions demanding emails and other documents from SEC officials, which could show that the agency unfairly targeted Ripple.
However, with recent collapses in the crypto industry, including the implosion of the Terra blockchain platform and the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, experts are unsure which way the judge will rule.

Digital Asset Classification

One of the main reasons the outcome of the case is so important is that there has been no formal classification of digital assets, says Terrett.
Currently, their legal status is open to interpretation by the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), leading to a turf war over which regulator should oversee the asset class.
The ruling could also decide whether the SEC’s Howey Test, which determines what qualifies as an investment contract and is subject to US securities laws, should apply to digital assets.
View full text