Big Win for China As Russia Dumps Dollar for Yuan in Global Trading

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Big Win for China As Russia Dumps Dollar for Yuan in Global Trading

Coinchapter by Karen Mkrtchyan
2023-03-22 07:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Chinese yuan wins big as Russia ditches the United States Dollar in international trade settlements.
In what comes as a massive victory for Beijing, Russia has pledged to use the Chinese yuan instead of the US dollar to settle its trade with countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the latter’s official visit to Moscow, hailing the growing ties between Moscow and Beijing as both countries face growing pressure from the West.
Putin also gave some shocking statistics on the bilateral trade between the two economic giants.
“Two-thirds of the trade turnover between our countries is already carried out in rubbles and yuan. We are in favor or using the Chinese yuan in settlementsbetween Russia and countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America,”
Putin claimed in the presence of Xi Jinping’s delegation.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, the West, led by the United States, has imposed several sanctions on the Kremlin. In response, Moscow has moved closer to other economic giants, including China and India.
Xi Jinping’s visit comes as a show of strength and symbolizes a muscle-flexing move by both countries against the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would push for the wider adoption of Chine yuan in international trade settlements
Putin also hinted that his Government will push for the wider adoption of the yuan.
“I am confident that these forms of settlement in yuan will develop between Russian partners and their counterparts in third countries,”
he said.
According to the Russian Central Bank, the share of China’s yuan in Russia’s import settlements in 2022 jumped to 23% from 4%.

Russia hails Chinese Peace Plan in Ukraine

China has constantly provided a much-needed economic lifeline to sanctions-hit Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. However, Xi Jinping has also pushed for Beijing to play a larger role in global politics.
Earlier this month, China brokered a truce between long-time enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia. Encouraged by this success, Xi vowed to increase his country’s role and influence on international affairs.
As part of China’s growing influence, Beijing has also looked to play a role in brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine.
The US, already irked by Beijing’s growing influence, slammed Xi. According to Washington, China has provided diplomatic and political support to Russia. As a result, Xi and his Government cannot be impartial brokers of peace in the conflict.
However, Putin claimed that the Chinese Peace Plan holds merit. During the meeting, he also expressed willingness to implement the plan should Ukraine reciprocate.
“We believe many provisions of the Chinese Peace Plan are consistent with the Russian campaign and can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement whenever the West and Kyiv are ready for it,”
Putin said.
As a part of the official talks, the two leaders signed several political and economic agreements to deepen ties. The latest move also highlights the commitment of both sides to offset the greenback’s worldwide dominance.
However, Moscow will not succeed in convincing all countries to adopt the yuan. Its ally India, for example, has already announced that it will discourage the use of yuan. Instead, the Indian Government has asked banks and traders to adopt the UAE Dirhams for trade with Russia.
View full text