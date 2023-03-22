copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-22)
Binance
2023-03-22 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 2.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,653 and $28,477 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,145, up by 1.55%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CELR, GTC, and XRP, up by 16%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Australian Regulator Tells Banks to Report Exposure to Startups and Crypto-Related Business: Report
- Stables and Mastercard Join Forces for a Game-Changing Payment Solution
- Bitcoin’s Highest Weekly Close In 9 Months
- Fear and Greed Index Peaks As Bitcoin Breaches $28,000
- US Dollar Losing Ground As Stablecoins Dominate Crypto Exchanges; Bitcoin Outperforms Ethereum
- Coinbase Presents Staking Petition to SEC
Market movers:
- ETH: $1792.04 (+3.00%)
- BNB: $334.4 (+0.51%)
- XRP: $0.4476 (+15.48%)
- ADA: $0.3706 (+10.20%)
- DOGE: $0.07545 (+5.89%)
- MATIC: $1.1391 (+3.82%)
- SOL: $22.34 (+3.04%)
- DOT: $6.281 (+3.85%)
- SHIB: $0.00001086 (+4.22%)
- TRX: $0.06719 (+2.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
