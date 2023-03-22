copy link
Polygon Announces a Partnership With Nexon
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-03-22 10:00
Nexon, one of the world’s largest game publishers, will be building a dedicated, application-specific Polygon Supernet to power the blockchain ecosystem of its wildly successful MapleStory Universe and expand the thriving in-game economy.
By building a dedicated Polygon Supernet, Nexon would be able to customize a blockchain to meet the complex requirements of massively online gaming. With 180 million registered users, MapleStory has been one of Nexon’s most successful games, boasting a broad grassroots community across social media and forums. Bringing this vibrant community into a dedicated blockchain space will propel the already robust in-game economy.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up 5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.1446.
