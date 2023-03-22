copy link
S. Korean Gaming Giant Nexon to Use Polygon for Popular MapleStory Universe
Coindesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-22 07:24
South Korean gaming studio Nexon will run a Polygon supernet to bolster the in-game offerings of its popular (NFT) game MapleStory Universe.
- A dedicated Polygon supernet allows Nexon to customize a blockchain to meet the complex requirements of online gaming. With 180 million registered users, MapleStory has been one of Nexon’s most successful games.
- Users buy or sell items from one another with the current version of MapleStory's currency. However, the Polygon supernet will allow players will be able to earn and collect NFT items through gameplay to unlock various benefits or utility across the ecosystem.
- Polygon supernets are a customizable, modular, and extensible blockchain stack that developers can use to create custom networks for existing applications.
- Polygon's native MATIC tokens are up 5.5% in the past 24 hours.
