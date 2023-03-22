Texas Legislature Introduces Bill to Attract Bitcoin-related Businesses, Protect Interests of Same

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Texas Legislature Introduces Bill to Attract Bitcoin-related Businesses, Protect Interests of Same

Forkast - Valida Pau
2023-03-22 12:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The Texas legislature introduced a bill on Tuesday to attract more Bitcoin-related businesses to the state and protect the rights of Bitcoin holders, miners, and developers, according to the text of the proposed legislation.

See related story: Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas

Fast facts

  • The bill will provide legal protection for those owning and engaging in Bitcoin-related activities, including the immunity afforded by censorship-resistant Bitcoin spending and the ability to store Bitcoin in an unhosted wallet without state interference.
  • Bitcoin miners will be free to engage in mining without restrictions from any law or resolution and to seek out any form of energy for securing the Bitcoin network, according to the bill. 
  • Texas will support individuals who code or develop on the Bitcoin network under Section 8, Article I of the Texas Constitution, which protects freedom of speech and the press. 
  • The bill cited the Chinese government’s banning of bitcoin mining and trading in 2021 has led to the quick migration of miners from China to the United States, particularly to Texas, due to the state’s crypto-friendly regulations and relatively low-cost electricity.
  • Texas has the fourth-highest Bitcoin hash rate, accounting for 14% of the total hash rate in the United States, according to Foundry USA, the biggest mining pool in North America and the fifth-largest globally.
  • In a related development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on March 20 proposed a bill to the local legislature to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), both foreign and domestic, from being used in Florida, saying they can be used as a means of surveillance on citizens. CBDCs are issued and controlled by central banks, unlike stablecoins and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. 
  • Amid criticism of excessive energy use by Bitcoin miners, U.S. President Joe Biden on March 9 proposed a 30% tax on electricity use from cryptocurrency mining in his budget blueprint for Fiscal Year 2024.

See related story: China’s mining exodus flows to U.S. Is Texas the new promised land?

View full text