K-pop Star G-Dragon Launches NFT on OpenSea With Fandom Studio, BNB Chain

South Korean singer G-Dragon launched a non-fungible token (NFT) collection on OpenSea on Wednesday morning in Asia in collaboration with Fandom Studio, a platform to monetize TikTok content with NFTs, and BNB Chain.

Fast facts

The collection, “Archive of PEACEMINUSONE,” consists of 13,444 NFT puzzle pieces that make up a painting by G-Dragon named “Archive 2016.” It is minted at 0.27 BNB (US$88) each starting on Wednesday, according to OpenSea.

G-Dragon, 34, is a Korean singer and rapper who debuted in 2006 and rose to prominence as the leader of K-pop band Big Bang, one of the best-selling K-pop acts. He has over 8.4 million followers on Twitter and 22 million on Instagram as of Wednesday.

Some holders of the NFTs may also get concert tickets, early access to merchandise and physical certificates with autographs and doodles by G-Dragon, OpenSea said in a tweet on Saturday.

Major Korean music labels — including HYBE, which manages K-pop band BTS, along with SM, YG and JYP and Cube — have all announced plans involving NFTs and the metaverse.

In November, HYBE’s K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN included a metaverse experience as part of its Asia concert tour in Japan.

In October, the HYBE label also launched NFT platform MOMENTICA in partnership with Korean blockchain firm Dunamu, and this month airdropped a series of NFTs featuring its artists including SEVENTEEN, Enhypen and LE SSERAFIM.

