copy link
create picture
more
K-pop Star G-Dragon Launches NFT on OpenSea With Fandom Studio, BNB Chain
Forkast - Timmy Shen
2023-03-22 12:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
South Korean singer G-Dragon launched a non-fungible token (NFT) collection on OpenSea on Wednesday morning in Asia in collaboration with Fandom Studio, a platform to monetize TikTok content with NFTs, and BNB Chain.
See related article: NFTs inspired by K-drama Crash Landing on You coming from Crypto.com, Studio Dragon
Fast facts
- The collection, “Archive of PEACEMINUSONE,” consists of 13,444 NFT puzzle pieces that make up a painting by G-Dragon named “Archive 2016.” It is minted at 0.27 BNB (US$88) each starting on Wednesday, according to OpenSea.
- G-Dragon, 34, is a Korean singer and rapper who debuted in 2006 and rose to prominence as the leader of K-pop band Big Bang, one of the best-selling K-pop acts. He has over 8.4 million followers on Twitter and 22 million on Instagram as of Wednesday.
- Some holders of the NFTs may also get concert tickets, early access to merchandise and physical certificates with autographs and doodles by G-Dragon, OpenSea said in a tweet on Saturday.
- Major Korean music labels — including HYBE, which manages K-pop band BTS, along with SM, YG and JYP and Cube — have all announced plans involving NFTs and the metaverse.
- In November, HYBE’s K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN included a metaverse experience as part of its Asia concert tour in Japan.
- In October, the HYBE label also launched NFT platform MOMENTICA in partnership with Korean blockchain firm Dunamu, and this month airdropped a series of NFTs featuring its artists including SEVENTEEN, Enhypen and LE SSERAFIM.
See related article: NFTs and the music industry: K-pop’s new token economy
View full text