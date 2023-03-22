Exchange
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Surges to Highest Level This Year Amid Rising Optimism

CryptoGlobe - Francisco Memoria
2023-03-22 02:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which serves as an aggregate for investor confidence and attitude towards the market has reached its highest level this year, indicating growing optimism and confidence among cryptocurrency investors.
The index which ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on factors such as volatility and trading volume, has surged to a score not seen since November 2021, when Bitcoin hit its all-time high near the $70,000 mark.
According to the index, cryptocurrency investors are currently in a state of “greed,” with a score being at 68. The index hit a low of 6 last year after the collapse of FTX, which saw the price of the cryptocurrency dip below $18,000.
The rise in the index comes at a time in which the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been surging, significantly outperforming other risk assets such as equities. At the time of writing, BTC is above $28,200, after rising more than 30% over little more than a week.
While a high Crypto Fear and Greed Index may indicate positive sentiment, experts caution that it should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions. Investors must conduct thorough research and consider a variety of factors before making any investment decisions.
As CryptoGlobe reported, a recently published report from Goldman Sachs has highlighted that Bitcoin is the best performing asset year-to-date as it outperformed both gold and the stock market’s benchmark index, the S&P 500.
Equity prices have been struggling as investors flee to safety amid a banking crisis in the US. Rising interest rates and inflation have led to the collapse of banks like Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, which were recently joined by Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank that was acquired by UBS in a deal supported by the Swiss National Bank.
After 167 years of banking history, Credit Suisse is no more. The Swiss bank succumbed to a series of scandals, losses and client defections. How did it lose its way?
#CreditSuisse #BankingCrisis #Bitcoin
— Francisco Memoria (@FranciscoMemor) March 20, 2023
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to stop inflation, which has led to banks that invested in bonds at low-interest rates several years ago facing a difficult decision: either sell bonds at a loss to cover withdrawals or raise funds elsewhere.
The collapse of SVB marked the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and sent shockwaves across global financial markets. The rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS for $3.25 billion has also been a major event in the banking sector.
The CEO of bitcoin financial services firm Swan Bitcoin, Cory Klippsten, has recently said that BTC is “the index” and added there was no reason to “gamble on altcoins,” while calling it a call option on all future cryptocurrency tech.
Featured Image via Unsplash
