Yat Siu Says ‘Pro-Capitalist’ Asian Countries Are More Ready to Embrace Web3

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Yat Siu Says ‘Pro-Capitalist’ Asian Countries Are More Ready to Embrace Web3

Coindesk - Cam Thompson
2023-03-22 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
LOS ANGELES — Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Web3 game developer and investment firm Animoca Brands, said Tuesday that Asian companies are more willing to adopt and invest in Web3 technologies than their North American counterparts.
During a fireside chat at the Outer Edge conference in Los Angeles Siu said that among major international game publishers and their 400 portfolio companies, those located in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and across Southeast Asia are far more active in discussing, building and embracing technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse than those located in the U.S.
Siu explained that due to the harsh crypto winter that hit many U.S.-based companies last year, its impact on NFTs has steered many U.S. firms away from investing in Web3. However, enthusiasm to invest in blockchain is still alive in Asia.
“The adoption, readiness and willingness actually sits in Asia. Like, you go and want to sell something to people in Japan or Korea or Southeast Asia, you'll find a much more ready market versus over here.”
He also claimed that intellectual property (IP) development is more advanced across Asia and the “pro-capitalist” sentiments among investors in the region have prompted their investments in Web3 technologies.
"A large swath of people in the U.S. kind of start to veer somewhat outside of capitalism. Capitalism doesn't work for them," he said. "Whereas in Asia, a lot of people are very pro-capitalist because of their own experiences with what capitalism has brought to them in their lifetime."
"We joke about this, but it's kind of true – the ‘American Dream’ is much more alive and well in Asia than it is in the U.S. for all the things [Web3] that we just discussed," he added.
Recently, countries in Asia have been making moves to embrace Web3 at a national level. In October, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a policy speech that the country would be investing in NFTs and the metaverse in its digital transformation efforts. In November, Japan’s Digital Ministry said it would create a decentralized autonomous organization to further explore its use of Web3 technologies.
In January, South Korean government said it would create a metaverse replica of its capital city, Seoul, to help the country improve its public services in a virtual setting.
Read more: South Korea’s Crypto Firms Will Have to Self-Regulate Under New Guidance
View full text