CryptoPunks Market Heats Up With $5.7m in Sales Today

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CryptoPunks Market Heats Up With $5.7m in Sales Today

CryptoNews - Adrian Zmudzinski
2023-03-21 23:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
CryptoPunks, one of the earliest and most iconic non-fungible token (NFT) collections, has seen a surge in sales over the past month, according to NonFungible data. Today alone, 58 sales were recorded, totaling a staggering $5.7 million.
This is a notable increase compared to the daily sales of 10 to 30, worth $0.5 million to $2 million, reported for the past three months.
Three-Month CryptoPunks sales chart. | Courtesy of NonFungible.com
On March 17, CryptoPunks hit a monthly high of 89 sales, amounting to $10.5 million. While this recent uptick in sales is significant, it is still a far cry from the record-breaking high reported on Aug. 2, 2022, when the tokens saw 254 deals worth $6.5 million.
Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that represent ownership of a unique item or piece of content, such as art, music, or collectibles. NFTs are stored on blockchain networks, which provide a decentralized and transparent record of ownership and provenance. This technology ensures that digital assets cannot be duplicated or counterfeited, making NFTs particularly valuable for collectors and creators alike.
CryptoPunks is a collection of 10,000 unique, 24×24 pixel art characters generated algorithmically. Launched in 2017 by software developers Matt Hall and John Watkinson, CryptoPunks paved the way for the modern NFT market. Each CryptoPunk character is distinct and can be bought, sold, or traded like traditional art or collectibles.
CryptoPunks are based on the ethereum (ETH) blockchain and utilize the ERC721 token standard. ERC721 is a free and open standard that defines how to build non-fungible tokens on the ethereum blockchain. It enables smart contracts to manage, own, and trade unique tokens. The ERC721 standard has become the foundation for numerous NFT projects and has been widely adopted across the blockchain ecosystem.
The recent surge in CryptoPunks sales could indicate a growing interest in the NFT market, particularly for early and iconic projects. As the NFT space continues to evolve and expand, it remains to be seen whether this trend will continue or if a new wave of digital collectibles will capture the attention of buyers and collectors.
The report follows recent news that the CryptoPunks collection has found its way to the bitcoin network through the controversial project known as Bitcoin Ordinals.
View full text