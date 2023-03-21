CryptoPunks Market Heats Up With $5.7m in Sales Today

CryptoPunks, one of the earliest and most iconic non-fungible token (NFT) collections, has seen a surge in sales over the past month, according to NonFungible data. Today alone, 58 sales were recorded, totaling a staggering $5.7 million.

This is a notable increase compared to the daily sales of 10 to 30, worth $0.5 million to $2 million, reported for the past three months.

Three-Month CryptoPunks sales chart. | Courtesy of NonFungible.com

On March 17, CryptoPunks hit a monthly high of 89 sales, amounting to $10.5 million. While this recent uptick in sales is significant, it is still a far cry from the record-breaking high reported on Aug. 2, 2022, when the tokens saw 254 deals worth $6.5 million.

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that represent ownership of a unique item or piece of content, such as art, music, or collectibles. NFTs are stored on blockchain networks, which provide a decentralized and transparent record of ownership and provenance. This technology ensures that digital assets cannot be duplicated or counterfeited, making NFTs particularly valuable for collectors and creators alike.

CryptoPunks is a collection of 10,000 unique, 24×24 pixel art characters generated algorithmically. Launched in 2017 by software developers Matt Hall and John Watkinson, CryptoPunks paved the way for the modern NFT market. Each CryptoPunk character is distinct and can be bought, sold, or traded like traditional art or collectibles.

CryptoPunks are based on the ethereum (ETH) blockchain and utilize the ERC721 token standard. ERC721 is a free and open standard that defines how to build non-fungible tokens on the ethereum blockchain. It enables smart contracts to manage, own, and trade unique tokens. The ERC721 standard has become the foundation for numerous NFT projects and has been widely adopted across the blockchain ecosystem.

The recent surge in CryptoPunks sales could indicate a growing interest in the NFT market, particularly for early and iconic projects. As the NFT space continues to evolve and expand, it remains to be seen whether this trend will continue or if a new wave of digital collectibles will capture the attention of buyers and collectors.

The report follows recent news that the CryptoPunks collection has found its way to the bitcoin network through the controversial project known as Bitcoin Ordinals.