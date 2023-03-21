NEAR Protocol and Google Cloud Join Forces to Expand Web3 Adoption

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NEAR Protocol and Google Cloud Join Forces to Expand Web3 Adoption

BlockchainReporter - Umair Younas
2023-03-21 23:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
NEAR Protocol, a decentralized application (dApp) forum that competes with Ethereum, has recently announced its latest partnership with Google Cloud. The platform has shared on Twitter that the collaboration is focused on enhancing Web3 adoption across the globe. A blog post was also published by Drew Gorton (NEAR’s Head of Developer Relations) on the official website of Google Cloud to explain the respective partnership.

NEAR Partners with Google Cloud to Spread Web3 Adoption

In that blog post, the executive mentioned that NEAR builds infrastructure services by using Google Cloud. He stated that the Web3 sector is witnessing a paradigm shift that permits users to control their assets, data, and identity with the provision of decentralized web services. As per Gorton, to accomplish this vision, the platform requires a fundamental infrastructure layer. The respective layers can perform scaling for numerous consumers along with the maintenance of a secure and decentralized environment.
He added that the respective infrastructure will become autonomously sustainable with time. As per him, that project is essential to drive Web3 adoption on a wide scale. However, it is not satisfactory by itself. Specifically, usability is considered among the biggest things hindering the adoption of this burgeoning space. The technology is even now relatively new and was introduced only 10 years back.
In addition to this, the product layers, tooling, and data infrastructure of this technology are even fresher. Numerous people utilize Web3 technology at present however a greater number of people are still linked to Web2. The executive disclosed that the platform was developed to deal with this issue by offering an open-source L1 blockchain platform.

The Platform Attempts to Accomplish a 4-Phased Nightshade Sharding to Fulfill the Needs of the Clients

The purpose of NEAR’s blockchain forum was to offer a dynamically sharded and scalable network to provide convenience for developers to develop usable products. To contribute to NEAR’s ongoing adoption, several upgrades are present on the platform’s roadmap that includes Nightshade Sharding as its conclusive phase. With Sharding, the network is scaled through parallelization to handle the spikes in demand as well as ultimately support several consumers.
The sharding mechanism of the chain is divided into 4 stages. Currently, it is going through its 2nd phase where the shards have a fixed number. The upcoming phase will witness the sharding of both processing and state. After that, the final stage will introduce dynamic resharding. This will automatically split the network’s shards and merge them according to the needs in line with the usage.
View full text