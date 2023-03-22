CoinMarketCap Announces Catalyst, a European Web3 Conference

CoinMarketCap has announced its plans to launch a new Web3 conference, which will host an unbeatable lineup of brilliant thinkers, elite projects, virtual visionaries, and crypto futurists all under one roof.

The conference, “Catalyst”, will take place in Europe in Q4 of 2023 and will bring together the best and brightest minds in Web3, to spark new ideas, opportunities, and collaborations.

Rush Luton, CEO of CoinMarketCap. “Catalyst, our flagship web3 conference, will bring together experts from all corners of this new industry to collaborate and learn about upcoming trends, challenges, and opportunities in a world moving towards global adoption. As its name suggests, Catalyst is designed to spark new ideas and initiatives that will shape the future of digital assets for the better. This is a new category of event and will be a Web3 event at the largest scale. Catalyst will be the place to be if you want to be on the frontline of crypto.”

The conference will feature a global and cross-industry assortment of crypto, NFTs, A.I., GameFi, and DeFi experts reimagining the future of everything.

As a neutral hub, providing unbiased market information, CoinMarketCap is uniquely positioned to connect various industries across multiple sectors. CoinMarketCap’s mission with Catalyst is not only to unite all corners of crypto, but to serve as the bridge between “TradFi (Traditional Finance)” and “DeFi (Decentralised Finance)”; and progress Web3 to the next big thing.

Hosting the event in Europe, one of the world’s leading crypto hubs, also reflects CoinMarketCap’s goal of providing a venue that will be a melting-pot of some of the most exciting Web3 projects and thinkers.

CoinMarketCap is diversifying its offering. From being purely a data-aggregator and provider of price charts, Catalyst is the first step in a bold new direction that brings crypto to the global stage in a new and interactive way - through talks, presentations, workshops, networking events and much more.

For more information on tickets or get involved in CoinMarketCap Catalyst, visit: https://coinmarketcap.com/events/catalyst2023

