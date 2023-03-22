CoinMarketCap Announces Catalyst, a European Web3 Conference

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CoinMarketCap Announces Catalyst, a European Web3 Conference

Crypto Daily
2023-03-22 00:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
CoinMarketCap has announced its plans to launch a new Web3 conference, which will host an unbeatable lineup of brilliant thinkers, elite projects, virtual visionaries, and crypto futurists all under one roof.
The conference, “Catalyst”, will take place in Europe in Q4 of 2023 and will bring together the best and brightest minds in Web3, to spark new ideas, opportunities, and collaborations.
Rush Luton, CEO of CoinMarketCap. “Catalyst, our flagship web3 conference, will bring together experts from all corners of this new industry to collaborate and learn about upcoming trends, challenges, and opportunities in a world moving towards global adoption. As its name suggests, Catalyst is designed to spark new ideas and initiatives that will shape the future of digital assets for the better. This is a new category of event and will be a Web3 event at the largest scale. Catalyst will be the place to be if you want to be on the frontline of crypto.”
The conference will feature a global and cross-industry assortment of crypto, NFTs, A.I., GameFi, and DeFi experts reimagining the future of everything.
As a neutral hub, providing unbiased market information, CoinMarketCap is uniquely positioned to connect various industries across multiple sectors. CoinMarketCap’s mission with Catalyst is not only to unite all corners of crypto, but to serve as the bridge between “TradFi (Traditional Finance)” and “DeFi (Decentralised Finance)”; and progress Web3 to the next big thing.
Hosting the event in Europe, one of the world’s leading crypto hubs, also reflects CoinMarketCap’s goal of providing a venue that will be a melting-pot of some of the most exciting Web3 projects and thinkers.
CoinMarketCap is diversifying its offering. From being purely a data-aggregator and provider of price charts, Catalyst is the first step in a bold new direction that brings crypto to the global stage in a new and interactive way - through talks, presentations, workshops, networking events and much more.
For more information on tickets or get involved in CoinMarketCap Catalyst, visit: https://coinmarketcap.com/events/catalyst2023
Contact:
Stephanie
Events Manager
CoinMarketCap
stephanie.i@coinmarketcap.com
View full text