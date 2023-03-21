CoinGecko Launches GeckoTerminal to Track All Tokens On-chain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CoinGecko Launches GeckoTerminal to Track All Tokens On-chain

Metaverse Post - Aika Bot
2023-03-21 11:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 — CoinGecko, the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, has launched GeckoTerminal to empower users with faster and more comprehensive data of all tokens traded on the blockchain.
GeckoTerminal is a real-time tracking tool for tokens trading on decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs), where users can easily find information on prices, trading volume, liquidity and more.
This comes as the number of blockchains and tokens continue to grow rapidly. GeckoTerminal makes on-chain token data more accessible for everyone, from beginners who are starting to explore decentralized finance (DeFi), to traders who are looking for early opportunities.
As an up-and-coming player in the DEX tracking space, GeckoTerminal taps into CoinGecko’s resources and strong foundation in cryptocurrency data. The DEX tracker also unlocks a better experience for existing CoinGecko users, who can now find far more tokens in one place, as well as benefit from more reliable and accurate prices.
GeckoTerminal currently tracks over 1.2 million tokens in 1.4 million trading pools, across 469 DEXs, or 110 times larger than the number of tokens tracked on CoinGecko.
“Adding GeckoTerminal to the CoinGecko stack is a big step forward for us. Our thesis has always been a future where everything that can be tokenized, will be tokenized. In a future with billions of tokens, we want to continue to help users make sense of the universe of crypto data,”
Bobby Ong, COO and co-founder of CoinGecko.
With 83 networks added, GeckoTerminal offers the widest coverage of both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM chains. This includes Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon and Avalanche, with an ongoing effort to onboard more networks.
Features that users might find most helpful on GeckoTerminal include developer-friendly API, interactive charting tool, watchlists and Proof of Reserves (PoR) monitoring.
Developers can now use the beta release of GeckoTerminal’s public API to build on the same data, such as open-high-low-close (OHLC) data for creating their own charts and analysis.
Traders can use the interactive charting tool to perform technical analysis directly on GeckoTerminal, with useful resources conveniently available in the sidebar. Traders can also create multiple watchlists to organize different token categories according to their investment needs.
For traders conducting due diligence on any exchanges, the PoR feature provides an independent and up-to-date calculation of their cryptocurrency holdings based on on-chain data. GeckoTerminal currently tracks 20 centralized exchanges that have declared their wallet reserves addresses.
In addition, GeckoTerminal has partnered with other leading crypto analytics tools that users can leverage, including Bubblemaps, UNCX Network, Cyberscope and more. GeckoTerminal’s data already powers projects such as KyberSwap, EtherDrops and GemPad.
The post "CoinGecko launches GeckoTerminal to track all tokens on-chain" appeared first on Metaverse Post.
View full text