Liquid Staking Derivatives: the Future of Staking on Ethereum’s Mainnet and How They’re Revolutionizing ETH DEXes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Liquid Staking Derivatives: the Future of Staking on Ethereum’s Mainnet and How They’re Revolutionizing ETH DEXes

TheNewsCrypto by Jine Angel
2023-03-21 08:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

What are liquid staking derivatives?

If you’re interested in staking ETH on the Ethereum network, you may have heard of liquid staking derivatives (LSDs). These tokens enable users to participate in staking without having to lock up their funds for a long period of time. In this post, we’ll discuss what LSDs are and how they work, as well as explore the different types of liquid staking derivatives available on the Ethereum mainnet, including some that can be traded on ETH DEXs.
LSDs allow users to deposit their ETH into a smart contract, which then locks the ETH on the beacon chain with pre-selected validators. In return, the user receives a token, the liquid staking derivative, which represents the underlying staked ETH and accrues value based on rewards in the network. When withdrawals are enabled, LSDs will be redeemable for the underlying ETH along with any additional ETH from staking yield.
LSDs also provide a way to participate in DeFi by allowing users to lend, trade, and borrow using these tokens. This provides users with more ways to generate yield and participate in the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Different types of liquid staking derivatives

There are several main LSDs available on the Ethereum mainnet, including Lido’s stETH, RocketPool’s rETH, Stakewise’s SETH2, Coinbase’s cbETH, and FRAX’s sfrxETH. Let’s take a closer look at each of these.
  • stETH: stETH by Lido is the largest staked ETH token and has the most liquidity. It is a rebasing token, meaning that users continually receive more stETH in their wallet over time, representing the growing quantity of underlying ETH represented by staking rewards. However, there are some concerns about centralization and censorship with Lido. stETH can be traded on several ETH DEXs, such as Uniswap and SushiSwap.
  • rETH: rETH is considered the most decentralized liquid staking derivative. It also allows stakers to source outside capital to run validator nodes with as little as 16 ETH instead of the usual 32. rETH is similar to stETH, but instead of rebasing, rETH is worth consistently more ETH over time. It is currently trading at a premium compared to other liquid staking derivatives due to its constrained supply. rETH can be traded on ETH DEXs like Balancer and Bancor.
  • SETH2: Stakewise’s SETH2 is a smaller competitor in the liquid staking derivative market. They use a unique mechanism to pay out rewards in a separate token, which has kept the SETH2 peg close to 1:1 compared to the other tokens. Their next version will allow all validators access to mint a liquid staking derivative, improving the decentralization of the network. SETH2 is meant to be 1:1 with ETH, while rewards from validators are paid out in a second token RETH.
  • cbETH: Coinbase’s cbETH is a centralized liquid staking derivative run by Coinbase. While one of the larger managers of staked ETH, cbETH is a newer entrant to the market and looks to take advantage of DeFi’s composability to add utility for cbETH holders. cbETH works like an interest-bearing token from Aave or Compound and is worth more ETH over time at an increasing exchange rate.
  • sfrxETH: FRAX’s sfrxETH is one of the newest liquid staking derivatives available on the market. Building on FRAX’s reputation for stablecoin assets, frxETH looks to be a stable asset pegged to ETH. In the background, FRAX deposits all ETH in the system to validator nodes and passes the yield back to holders of sfrxETH. The growth of frxETH has been admirable, as FRAX is using a good portion of their voting power in Curve and Convex to direct rewards onto the frxETH pools. sfrxETH is written as a vault contract and constantly grows in ETH over time.

What’s next for liquid staked derivatives?

As more and more investors turn to DeFi and cryptocurrencies for their investment needs, LSDs offer a promising avenue for those looking to participate in staking and earn rewards in a more flexible and accessible way. By staying informed and keeping an eye on the latest developments in this rapidly evolving space, investors can position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this exciting new technology. Traders can now trade the stETH/WETH pair on SIZE with 30 minute TWAP executions.
View full text