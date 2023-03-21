Exchange
Zilliqa to Launch a Fully Compatible Version of EVM on the Mainnet

CoinCu - Harold
2023-03-21 05:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Zilliqa announced that it would launch the first EVM fully compatible version on the mainnet.
  • Users will be able to transfer native ZIL using wallets like MetaMask and deploy Solidity smart contracts using tools like Truffle and Hardhat.
  • Zilliqa had announced plans to support EVM in the 2022 roadmap and launched the EVM compatibility testnet in December 2022.
Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa stated that it would publish the first EVM fully compliant version on the mainnet on April 25.
In December 2022, Zilliqa unveiled the EVM compatibility testnet, enabling smart contracts written in Solidity to be deployed directly on the blockchain and hoping to promote the project to a larger blockchain development community.
The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is a foundational component of Ethereum that powers the blockchain and smart contracts. It is critical for Ethereum’s user uptake and decentralization.
EVM is the compute engine that allows Ethereum Nodes to maintain copies of transaction data, which the EVM processes to update the distributed ledger. In general, Ethereum nodes naturally support the EVM since the client software implements this functionality.
After this testnet implementation, the first full release of EVM compatibility will be brought to the Zilliqa mainnet, which is scheduled to be online on April 25, 2023.
Users will be able to send native ZIL using wallets like as MetaMask and deploy Solidity smart contracts with tools such as Truffle and Hardhat.
According to Zilliqa Director of Distributed System Engineering Valeriy Zamaraiev, the way EVM compatibility has been implemented on Zilliqa is preferable to many layer-2 protocols owing to the ability to transfer tokens natively without complicated and superfluous conversion operations.
“This is a full, complete implementation of EVM compatibility with all the APIs, and most of the dApps will not require any adaptation at all. We have a better implementation than many layer-2 blockchains because one of the things that we’ve decided is to make EVM native to the Zilliqa ecosystem,” Valeriy says.
EVM compatibility will be improved in the future to allow complete interoperability between the Scilla and Solidity smart contract standards. This feature will be introduced gradually, first on the testnet and then on the Zilliqa mainnet.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text