Zilliqa to Launch a Fully Compatible Version of EVM on the Mainnet

Layer 1 blockchain Zilliqa stated that it would publish the first EVM fully compliant version on the mainnet on April 25.

In December 2022, Zilliqa unveiled the EVM compatibility testnet, enabling smart contracts written in Solidity to be deployed directly on the blockchain and hoping to promote the project to a larger blockchain development community.

The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is a foundational component of Ethereum that powers the blockchain and smart contracts. It is critical for Ethereum’s user uptake and decentralization.

EVM is the compute engine that allows Ethereum Nodes to maintain copies of transaction data, which the EVM processes to update the distributed ledger. In general, Ethereum nodes naturally support the EVM since the client software implements this functionality.

After this testnet implementation, the first full release of EVM compatibility will be brought to the Zilliqa mainnet, which is scheduled to be online on April 25, 2023.

Users will be able to send native ZIL using wallets like as MetaMask and deploy Solidity smart contracts with tools such as Truffle and Hardhat.

According to Zilliqa Director of Distributed System Engineering Valeriy Zamaraiev, the way EVM compatibility has been implemented on Zilliqa is preferable to many layer-2 protocols owing to the ability to transfer tokens natively without complicated and superfluous conversion operations.

“This is a full, complete implementation of EVM compatibility with all the APIs, and most of the dApps will not require any adaptation at all. We have a better implementation than many layer-2 blockchains because one of the things that we’ve decided is to make EVM native to the Zilliqa ecosystem,” Valeriy says.

EVM compatibility will be improved in the future to allow complete interoperability between the Scilla and Solidity smart contract standards. This feature will be introduced gradually, first on the testnet and then on the Zilliqa mainnet.

