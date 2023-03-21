Crypto Fear and Greed Index Hits Highest Level Since Bitcoin's All-time High

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has hit its highest index score this year, reaching levels not seen since Bitcoin (BTC) posted its all-time high in November 2021.

A March 20 update of the Index showed a score of 66, placing it firmly within the "Greed" territory.

The Index's score of 66 as shown on March 20. Source: alternative.me

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index aims to numerically present the current "emotions and sentiments" towards Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market, with the highest score being 100.

The last time the index recorded a score above 66 was on Nov. 16, 2021, just days after Bitcoin's all-time high of over $69,000 was recorded on Nov. 10, 2021, according to Coingecko.

All time chart of the Index, Nov. 16, 2021, was the last time it recorded a score above 60. Source: alternative.me

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has recorded gains of around 27.8% as per Coingecko data, and hit $28,000 for the first time since June 2022.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.