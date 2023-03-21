Bitcoin Seesaws Below $28K As Investors Eye Fed Interest Rate Decision

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Seesaws Below $28K As Investors Eye Fed Interest Rate Decision

CoinDesk - James Rubin
2023-03-21 00:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Bitcoin lost momentum on Monday, teeter-tottering above and below $28,000 as investors seemed ready to hunker down in advance of the U.S. central bank's next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $27,745, down a roughly a percentage point from 24 hours ago. Early Monday (UTC), bitcoin had climbed above $28,400 just hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it had teamed up with five other major central banks to ensure a steady flow of the U.S. dollar, a dominant reserve currency, in the global financial system.

"Faith in the fiat banking system is waning rapidly and the only alternative, safe haven that is portable is bitcoin," Stefan Rust, CEO of data aggregator Truflation, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. "The rapid rise in the price of bitcoin is a sign of fear that, more problems lurk in the banking sector - particularly since the fall of Credit Suisse."

Rust added: "The bank runs we are seeing are also making it difficult to access gold, while fear of inflation and hyperinflation in some countries are all driving a flight to BTC."

In recent days, the bitcoin's price has risen as the threat of a global banking meltdown diminished and investor hopes mounted for more dovish Fed policy, possibly even suspending its year-long streak of interest rate hikes at its meeting starting Tuesday, although a 25 basis point increase seems most likely after last week's only mildly improved inflation report.

"That's probably most likely," Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of crypto research platform Delphi Digital, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover program."

Sunday's announcement that the Fed would increase the frequency of the dollar swap lines with the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank from weekly to daily, aims to calm exchange volatility and avoid strains in the supply of credit to households and businesses worldwide, as CoinDesk Managing Editor Markets Asia Omkar Godbole reported, adding that "the increased frequency of swap lines has cleared the way for an unabated rise in risk assets, including bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency by market value is largely seen as a hedge against the banking system

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency in market capitalization, was recently changing hands at about $1,731, down 3% from Sunday, same time. Other cryptos among the top 25 by market value were largely in the red, with APT, the token of layer 1 network Aptos, and MATIC, the native crypto of layer 2 platform Polygon recently off more than 8% and 6%, respectively. SOL, the token of the Solana blockchain rose slightly.

Delphi Digital's Shaughnessy said that the driving force behind the current bitcoin surge and its potential sustainability were difficult to determine, although he noted that "this is the first time in history that we have a global banking crisis, and crypto validated to a degree and well known that people can now seek an alternative and go into crypto."

Laguna Labs' Rust wrote that the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) announcement would likely determine bitcoin's path forward.

"The only thing holding bitcoin back this week will be the FOMC meeting, with investors nervously awaiting the Fed's next interest rate decision," he wrote, noting that if the Fed did scale back its current policy, "markets will be very nervous and it will be a testing time for bitcoin."

He added: "Will it keep going in the opposite direction to global markets, or fall back in line? Certainly, the bitcoin maxis believe the former."

View full text