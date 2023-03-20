Polygon and Immutable Partner to Boost Web3 Gaming

Polygon Labs and Immutable are eyeing faster and seamless onboarding of Web3 game developers and users.

The launch of a zkEVM powered platform for studios and developers is expected in a few months’ time.

Immutable zkEVM will see users benefit from true ownership of in-game assets.

Polygon Labs and gaming platform Immutable have announced a strategic partnership that aims at developing a zero-knowledge powered blockchain platform for Web3 gaming.

The new EVM-compatible ZK-rollup is dubbed “Immutable zkEVM” and will be powered by Polygon’s zero-knowledge technology. Polygon said in a blog release that they expect Immutable zkEVM to go live in coming months, promising full support for developers and users on Immutable.

Both MATIC and Immutable X were trading lower after the partnership news, with altcoins down as Bitcoin looked to cement gains above $28,000.

Immutable zkEVM to boost Web3 gaming

Per the announcement, integrating with Immutable zkEVM will see studios and game developers benefit from “faster, easier and less risky” development of Web3 games.

Immutable zkEVM will help accelerate Web3 adoption, Polygon Labs president Ryan Wyatt said, noting that the partnership is a huge step in the quest to empower developers. Also benefitting immensely from the platform will be users, who can now enjoy true ownership of in-game assets.

“By leveraging Immutable’s top world-class gaming platform, game development becomes seamless, allowing for the creation of rich and unique gaming experiences,” he added.

The collaboration between Polygon and Immutable comes just a week before Polygon zkEVM launches on mainnet beta. Numerous blockchain gaming projects are building on Polygon, with notable brands including Ubisoft, Animoca, Atari, Decentraland, and The Sandbox.

