AI-based Project Reported to Have Stolen Nearly $1m From Users

CertiK’s blockchain security platform recently confirmed that Harvest Keeper, a project claiming to be “AI-based,” has stolen nearly $1 million from its users in an apparent scam. The firm reported that users had lost around $933,000 of their assets and $219,000 from fraudulent transactions across the Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Polygon networks.

As a result, CertiK is urging users to revoke all permissions they have granted the project and warning people to stop interacting with its website. With Artificial Intelligence recently becoming a hot topic due to ChatGPT v4’s capabilities, users must remain vigilant to protect themselves from scams such as this one.

#CertiKSkynetAlert 🚨We can confirm that @Harvest_Keeper is a scam. At the time of writing, we can confirm ~$933k of users' assets have been stolen.Revoke permissions to EOA: 0x250ce5a8d8a8f0345fb8708e0575c8ede7710c14Do not interact with the project's URL. pic.twitter.com/MeQRSeydND — CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) March 19, 2023

Harvest Keeper, a purported AI project that promised to “optimize the trading process for maximum payout,” claimed to offer users a 4.81% return on their deposits and a 101% return on investment within 21 days. It also enticed potential customers with an 8% referral reward. As a result, the platform has gained a significant following, boasting nearly 30,000 followers on Twitter and more than 32,000 members on its Telegram channel.

As the hype for ChatGPT resurfaced on Twitter, an influx of accounts related to a token project, dubbed ‘CryptoGPT,’ emerged. On March 10, the hashtag ‘CryptoGPT’ became the center of attention as it trended across the platform. These accounts were observed to be advertising giveaways and airdrops.

However, many of these offers were deemed fake. Upon the release of ChatGPT’s newest version, capable of auditing smart contracts on Ethereum, speculation arose that it could potentially replace developers. Despite this, blockchain developers have voiced their confidence at the ETHDubai event regarding the new AI tool – they believe it will assist them in their development processes instead.