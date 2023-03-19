AI-based Project Reported to Have Stolen Nearly $1m From Users

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

AI-based Project Reported to Have Stolen Nearly $1m From Users

Cryptopolitan- by Damilola Lawrence
2023-03-20 12:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
CertiK’s blockchain security platform recently confirmed that Harvest Keeper, a project claiming to be “AI-based,” has stolen nearly $1 million from its users in an apparent scam. The firm reported that users had lost around $933,000 of their assets and $219,000 from fraudulent transactions across the Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Polygon networks.
As a result, CertiK is urging users to revoke all permissions they have granted the project and warning people to stop interacting with its website. With Artificial Intelligence recently becoming a hot topic due to ChatGPT v4’s capabilities, users must remain vigilant to protect themselves from scams such as this one.
#CertiKSkynetAlert 🚨We can confirm that @Harvest_Keeper is a scam. At the time of writing, we can confirm ~$933k of users' assets have been stolen.Revoke permissions to EOA: 0x250ce5a8d8a8f0345fb8708e0575c8ede7710c14Do not interact with the project's URL. pic.twitter.com/MeQRSeydND
— CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) March 19, 2023
Harvest Keeper, a purported AI project that promised to “optimize the trading process for maximum payout,” claimed to offer users a 4.81% return on their deposits and a 101% return on investment within 21 days. It also enticed potential customers with an 8% referral reward. As a result, the platform has gained a significant following, boasting nearly 30,000 followers on Twitter and more than 32,000 members on its Telegram channel.
As the hype for ChatGPT resurfaced on Twitter, an influx of accounts related to a token project, dubbed ‘CryptoGPT,’ emerged. On March 10, the hashtag ‘CryptoGPT’ became the center of attention as it trended across the platform. These accounts were observed to be advertising giveaways and airdrops.
However, many of these offers were deemed fake. Upon the release of ChatGPT’s newest version, capable of auditing smart contracts on Ethereum, speculation arose that it could potentially replace developers. Despite this, blockchain developers have voiced their confidence at the ETHDubai event regarding the new AI tool – they believe it will assist them in their development processes instead.
View full text