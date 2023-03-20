copy link
FTX's Asset Hole Shrinks to 'Just' $6.8B
CoinMarketCap by Leo Jakobson
2023-03-20 11:00
In its latest filing, the new management of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX group of companies revealed a $6.8 billion shortfall.
So far, they have found $11.6 billion in claims against $4.8 billion assets in the chaotic and incomplete books of the bankrupt firms.
Which, as bad as it sounds, is a lot better than the $9.8 billion imbalance between assets and what it owes customers that FTX Debtors — as the entire collection of more than 100 companies is now called — revealed on March 2.
And better than initial estimates that some $8 billion was missing.
The ongoing fluctuation in the assets and liabilities of the FTX exchange and trading firm Alameda Research is a result of what restructuring expert and current CEO John Ray III called "a complete absence of trustworthy financial information." On March 2, he said:
This is a multi-billion company that was run on QuickBooks, Ray III said when he took over.
That said, the value of those assets is not really clear, as the majority — $3.5 billion of it — is investments made by Alameda and venture investments by Bankman-Fried.
On the other hand, the hard assets — cash and cash equivalents — have grown from less than $70 million to $900 million.
As for the claims, FTX customers are owed $11.568 billion, with a big question mark of unsecured liabilities. Just the 50 biggest creditors are owed $3.1 billion.
Which is an interesting number as FTX Debtors revealed on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried paid himself and five top aides $3.2 billion — $2.2 billion of which went to him personally.
