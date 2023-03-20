Coinbase Looks At Separate, Overseas Crypto Trading Platform

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Coinbase Looks At Separate, Overseas Crypto Trading Platform

CoinMarketCap by Leo Jakobson
2023-03-20 09:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Coinbase is planning to set up a new trading venue outside of the U.S., according to reports.
The exchange has announced plans to accelerate its "Go Broad, Go Deep" international strategy over the following two months, launching new products and services in markets on six continents.
Coinbase has started talking to its existing international clients including market makers and institutional investment firms about setting up a separate platform headquartered outside the U.S., Bloomberg reported.
While Coinbase is already operating in more than 100 countries, all of those subsidiaries funnel clients to the same U.S. trading platform.
With a 24-hour trading volume of $2.8 billion in the past 24 hours, Coinbase is currently the second-largest spot exchange by volume — although it's a distant second behind Binance, which had 11 times the volume. CoinMarketCap is owned by Binance.
But it is barely in the very lucrative crypto derivatives business with its fledgling Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated platform it acquired in January 2021. That would change with the new global trading venue, which would offer derivatives as well as spot trading, sources told The Block.
An internationally headquartered platform would also offer the company an alternative to the the U.S., which is engaged in a regulatory crackdown that strengthened with the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange and redoubled last week with the collapse of three crypto-related banks, including the two most important, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank.
And it is coming off a horrible 2022. The Nasdaq-listed exchange saw a net loss of $2.6 billion on revenues of $3.15 billion — well under half of 2021's $7.35 billion.
The new platform would focus on "high-bar regulatory jurisdictions," Coinbase said. That would include the U.K., SIngapore, and the EU, where the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory package just passed.
A week after its recent "Go Broad, Go Deep" announcement, Coinbase pointed to the U.K. as a potential global crypto hub.
It said that recent moves by the Treasury and Exchequer show "that they are delivering on this commitment and recognise that digital assets and crypto will be a central pillar to future-proofing the competitiveness of the UK's financial centers."
Other destinations mentioned as aiming to become crypto hubs in the "Go Broad, Go Deep" announcement were Brazil, the UAE, Australia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Bermuda and Japan.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong long cultivated a strong relationship with regulators, and has argued that strong, clear regulation will be good for crypto. In early March he called building a U.S. regulatory framework "a matter of national security." Without one, Armstrong said:
He has clashed with regulators several times recently, notably over a number of issues related to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) claim that nearly every cryptocurrency is a security.
Yield-bearing staking accounts like Coinbase Earn are another, with Armstrong saying earlier this month that he's "hearing rumors" that staking could be banned outright — and promising to fight such a ruling in court.
View full text