Nike and RTFKT Announce Physical NFT Air Force 1 Sneakers

Nike Inc is releasing the physical form of its NFT Air Force 1 sneakers, which was developed in partnership with digital art design studio RTFKT. The NFT was initially created by the American footwear giant and the design studio with the contribution of Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Following an NFT production, Nike and RTFKT plan to release the digital Air Force 1 footwear in its physical appearance.

RTFKT and Nike announced the major development via the studio’s official Twitter account, noting that the physical products will be available for purchase. A message on the website that displays the sneakers says:

“Step into the future with RTFKT and Nike’s Air Force 1 collection: featuring limited edition designs by Tashi Murakami. Get the NFT to be able to get the physical sneakers on 4.24.23.”

More on Physical NFT Air Force 1 Sneakers by Nike and RTFKT

The event will happen between the 24th of April and the 8th of May on RTFKT’s official website. A typical Forging event is where holders of eligible NFTs can exchange their holdings for limited made-to-order physical items. As mentioned in the message, only people who hold any items from the NFT Air Force 1 collection designed by RTFKT can buy the physical Nike footwear. Specifically, anyone interested in real-life products would need to purchase NFTs of the desired color. After picking any of the 10 available colors, the tokens can be redeemed for the new physical footwear in addition to paying the gas fee. Nike and RTFKT plan to deliver the physical Air Force 1 to the owners in the year’s final quarter.

Furthermore, there is an opportunity for those who do not own digital collectibles but want to partake in the Forging event. They must purchase the NFTs in the Pre-Forging event collection currently available on OpenSea and other secondary marketplaces. The designer and manufacturer explained the cost of participating in the event:

“The RTFKT x Nike Air Force 1 digital collectibles have already been minted at a price, thus holders will only have to pay gas fees for the transactions during the Forging event. If, however, you do not currently own a digital collectible from the above mentioned OpenSea Pre-Forge collection, then you will need to buy a pair of OpenSea, or another secondary marketplace, to be eligible for the Forging event.”

As posted on the website, the 10 available RTFKT x Nike Air Force 1 are Genesis, Murakami Drip, Human, Robot, Demon, Angel, Reptile, Undead, and Murakami DNA, and Alien.

In addition, the new sneakers are forerunners of the main NFT collection CloneX. The Japanese artist and the design study rolled out CloneX in 2021, and it has been in high demand in the market.