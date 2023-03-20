Bitcoin Surges 5% in 24 Hours to Hit $28K for First Time Since June 2022

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Surges 5% in 24 Hours to Hit $28K for First Time Since June 2022

Coinspeaker by Tolu Ajiboye
2023-03-20 10:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The recent bullish momentum seen with Bitcoin (BTC) shows no signs of fatigue as it recently surpassed $28K. BTC’s latest price development marks the first time since last June that the crypto has surged past $28,000. The world’s largest crypto by market cap has now gained a staggering 37.8% for the week. Bitcoin is also up 20.8% this month, with observers and analysts foreseeing the leading token advancing further.
According to TradingView, Sunday’s price development represented a 5.2% surge in BTC value over the past 24 hours. The upswing has also seen BTC’s market swell to $548 billion.
The global crypto market cap inched 1.11% upwards to $1.18 trillion, with Bitcoin’s dominance remaining above 45%. Currently, BTC global trades contribute $42.9 billion to the total $203 billion in digital assets trade volume. Bitcoin is also some $23.94 billion away from Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) market cap of $569.94 billion. The prominent electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is currently the world’s tenth-largest asset by market valuation.

Bitcoin $28K Price Development Comes Amid Fed Rate Hike Ruminations

March’s Bitcoin $28K rally comes amid speculations regarding the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. There is widespread speculation that the US apex bank could slow or even suspend further rate hikes due to prevailing circumstances. Although the Fed appears hellbent on stemming inflation, analysts believe the central bank could rethink its strategy following notable commercial bank collapses.
Less than two weeks ago, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank were among three prominent US banks that declared bankruptcy. The SVB collapse, which marked the second-largest bank failure in US history, was due to a bank run.
Silicon Valley’s bankruptcy, the largest since the 2008 financial crisis, sent shockwaves throughout the financial world. The collapse also had a ripple effect that severely affected other financial institutions and left investors on edge.
In light of the banking crisis, CME’s FedWatch tool revealed a 62% chance of the Fed hiking rates by 25 basis points. The predictor showed a 38% chance that rates would remain unchanged after the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Meanwhile, the Fed released a statement on enhancing US dollar liquidity provision ahead of its meeting this week. The US apex bank, in conjunction with the central banks of some other developed countries, explained:
“To improve the swap lines’ effectiveness in providing US dollar funding, the central banks currently offering US dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily. These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and will continue at least through the end of April.”
On Saturday, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal ascribed the crypto rally to a reset in the risk profile of assets. According to the duo, investors no longer view uninsured cash deposits as a safe haven.
View full text