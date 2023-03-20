copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-20)
Binance
2023-03-20 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 2.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,000 and $28,556 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,301, up by 4.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA, REN, and DODO, up by 66%, 47%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FTX’s LedgerX Derivatives Exchange Set for Auction on April 4 Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
- Major Bitcoin ATM Manufacturer Cuts Cloud Service After Hack
- U.S Fed and Other Central Banks Take Coordinated Action to Assure Dollar Liquidity
- FDIC sells Signature Bank deposits to Flagstar, crypto not included
- Microsoft Reportedly Testing Edge Browser Web3 Wallet Integration
- Bitcoin Market Cap Grows 60% in 2023 As Top Wall Street Banks Lose $100B
- Euler Finance Hacker Starts Returning Stolen Ether Back to the Foundation
- Sam Bankman-Fried to Propose Revised Bail Package ‘by Next Week’
- US Midsize Banks Seek FDIC Insurance on 'all Deposits' for 2 Years: Report
Market movers:
- ETH: $1788 (+0.74%)
- BNB: $338.4 (+1.01%)
- XRP: $0.3829 (+0.45%)
- ADA: $0.344 (+1.27%)
- MATIC: $1.1604 (-1.62%)
- DOGE: $0.07443 (+0.42%)
- SOL: $23.56 (+9.58%)
- DOT: $6.446 (+0.72%)
- SHIB: $0.00001082 (-0.28%)
- TRX: $0.06661 (+0.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
