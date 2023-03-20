Binance Market Update (2023-03-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 2.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,000 and $28,556 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,301, up by 4.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA , REN , and DODO , up by 66%, 47%, and 27%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: