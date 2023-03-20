EOS Network Ventures Commits $20M to Build Dapps and Games on EOS Blockchain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EOS Network Ventures Commits $20M to Build Dapps and Games on EOS Blockchain

Coindesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-20 08:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

EOS Network Ventures has committed $20 million in capital to develop applications and gaming products on the EOS network after April's Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) launch.

"EOS Network Ventures (ENV) is making a formal commitment to invest $20M directly into $EOS EVM and GameFi projects," EOS Foundation CEO Yves La Rose tweeted early Monday. "EOS EVM will also have the most funding available for builders," he opined.

"With $20M up for grabs for EVM projects, we expect a massive influx of developers who want to take advantage of the funding opportunities," La Rose said, adding the commitment was made to attract developers and builders to the EOS blockchain in the coming months.

EOS is gearing up for its second innings with a funding push ahead of April's EVM launch. EVMs refer to the environment in which all Ethereum accounts and smart contracts live, serving as a virtual computer utilized by developers for creating decentralized applications (apps).

When deployed on other blockchains, EVMs can allow developers to build dapps and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications similar to how they would on Ethereum.

Such moves are thanks to the efforts of La Rose, who is leading plans for a consensus mechanism upgrade, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) system and an overall renewed growth strategy.

EOS has long attracted criticism and scrutiny from market participants for raising $4 billion in its initial coin offering (ICO) with little to show in its early years in both technical and usage terms.

The renewed push could ultimately boost eos token prices in the coming months, as well as bolster the value locked on EOS-based decentralized applications.

Users are spoiled for choice in an increasingly competitive crypto market, however, as relatively newer networks such as Arbitrum, zkSync, Optimism and Solana, among several others, vie for developer talent and increase their own revenues via token incentives or airdrops.

View full text