Signature Bank Deposits to Be Assumed By New York Community Bank Unit: FDIC

All deposits held by former Signature Bank (now Signature Bridge Bank) will be assumed by Flagstar Bancorp, N.A., a subsidiary of New York Community Bank, as of Monday under a purchase and assumption agreement, the FDIC said in a press release on Sunday U.S. time.

Signature Bridge Bank depositors -- other than depositors related to the digital banking business -- will automatically become depositors of Flagstar, and will continue to be insured by the FDIC up the insurance limit.

Flagstar Bank's bid did not include $4 billion of deposits related to the former Signature Bank's digital banking business. The FDIC will provide these deposits directly to customers whose accounts are associated with the digital banking business, according to the press release.

READ MORE: Former NY Regulator: Crypto Isn't the Reason Why Signature Bank Was Closed