DefiLlama Forked As Internal Dispute Unfolds

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DefiLlama Forked As Internal Dispute Unfolds

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-03-20 09:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
A dispute has taken place within the decentralized finance (DeFi) analytics dashboard DefiLlama, leading the platform to be forked by one of its employees over the weekend.
The dispute centers on the company's plans to launch a token. On March 19, pseudonymous developer at DefiLlama 0xngmi announced the firm's team was forking the platform, which was "undergoing a hostile takeover", accusing DefiLlama's founders of launching a token without its employees' support.
The DefiLlama team is forking Defillama@Defillama is undergoing a hostile takeoverThere is an ongoing attempt to launch a token that does not represent us. We don't want to be associated with itUse https://t.co/G0h4uBo2mL and @llamadotfi instead!
— 0xngmi (llamazip arc) (@0xngmi) March 19, 2023
According to 0xngmi, a person controlling both defillama's Twitter and domain decided to launch a token "despite everybody in the team not wanting it," said the developer before adding that "the DefiLlama team who have built the site [...] for the past three years have decided to fork Defillama and start fresh on llama.fi."
"Long story short, there was someone planning to launch a LLAMA token without approval of a single person on the defillama team," said on Twitter pseudonymous user Tendeeno, claiming to be a contributor on several Llama Corp. projects, the parent company of DefiLlama.
Cointelegraph reached out to 0xngmi and Llama Corp., but did not receive immediate responses. In a Telegram channel, Llama Corp. said:
"0xngmi and a few team members have gone rogue, they are actively looking to seize DefiLlama IP and community while inaccurately claiming the rightful owner to be doing a hostile takeover."
Some Twitter users are showing support for DefiLlama co-founders Charlie Watkins and Ben Hauser. DeFi architect and Yearn.finance founder Andre Cronje said:
"Easy to be ideological when you aren't paying the bills. Charlie has been out of pocket funding all of defillamas expenses for years, it isn't cheap. Watching everyone turn on everything he has done is disgusting. Him trying to stop the bleeding isn't greed, it's sustainability. Let's see how long they last without his "free money". They'll be raising or adding ads or a token soon enough."
View full text