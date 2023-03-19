Binance Market Update (2023-03-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,658 and $27,675 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,006, down by -1.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include API3 , FTT , and LINA , up by 29%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: