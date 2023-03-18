copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-18)
Binance
2023-03-18 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 4.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,114 and $27,786 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,312, up by 4.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MASK, ARPA, and CFX, up by 42%, 37%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Polygon Partners With Salesforce for NFT-Based Loyalty Program
- BlockSec Prevents $5M Hack on NFT Lending Protocol ParaSpace
- Crypto App Downloads Up 15% As US Banking Crisis Drags on
- FTX Firms Had $6.8B Hole in Balance Sheet At Time of Bankruptcy
- USDC Depeg Will Hinder Stablecoins’ Growth, Increase Regulatory Scrutiny: Moody’s
Market movers:
- ETH: $1807.29 (+5.09%)
- BNB: $342.9 (+2.73%)
- XRP: $0.3799 (+2.95%)
- ADA: $0.3478 (+3.73%)
- MATIC: $1.2259 (+2.90%)
- DOGE: $0.07697 (+2.86%)
- SOL: $21.97 (+8.92%)
- DOT: $6.58 (+3.82%)
- SHIB: $0.00001112 (+3.06%)
- LTC: $85.86 (+4.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
