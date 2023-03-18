Shiba Inu Reacts As Concerns Over Shibarium Arise Within the Community

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Reacts As Concerns Over Shibarium Arise Within the Community

BitcoinWorld - Oladapo Hapostle
2023-03-18 04:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
After a lengthy wait from the Shiba team, the Shibarium public testnet finally went online a few days ago. The community was ecstatic, and its tokens, SHIBA and BONE, mirrored that excitement. The SHIB and BONE tokens, on the other hand, appeared to have responded to a disturbance in the Shibarium paradise.
On March 16, a prominent member of the Shiba Inu community raised concerns about several flaws with the Shibarium Layer 2 public testnet, causing the project’s official Discord page to catch fire.
Shibarium’s Chain ID was already in use by another blockchain, according to a worried community member. He went on to note that it looked that the Shibarium testnet had grabbed the genesis file from the Rinia testnet and renamed itself Shibarium, but had forgotten to change the chain ID.
The post received a lot of attention, prompting a response from Shiba Inu’s chief developer, Shytoshi Kusama.
Shytoshi’s statement did little to relieve the rising anxiety since it failed to address the underlying issue. As a result, the SHIB and BONE tokens have been declining in value over the previous 24 hours. Shiba Inu [SHIB] was on the rise until March 15th. SHIB had lost 7.45% of its value as of the market close on March 15th.
It was down by more than 1% as of this writing. The relative Strength Index (RSI) was over 40 owing to the great price movement, but it is currently below it due to the more than 7% drop. Finally, the RSI’s position indicated that it was still in the bear trend that it has been in for a while.
BONE’s daily timeframe chart revealed that it had been hit harder than usual. As of this writing, the price had decreased by more than 13% to around $1.2. It had plummeted 6.67% as of the market’s closure on March 15, extending its 24-hour loss to more over 11%.
Because of its decrease, the RSI line has also moved lower and was approaching the oversold zone at the time of publication. According to CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of BONE fell by more than 17% in the past 24 hours, while the volume grew by more than 200%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are declining, but there is no growing FUD. According to Santiment statistics, the supply on exchanges remained steady, indicating no significant influx to exchanges. The supply exchange metric was around 132.5 trillion at the time of writing.
In the next days, Shytoshi Kusama may need to clarify on the testnet ID problem. Its absence might hurt a project that has yet to debut completely, as well as the tokens linked with that project.
The post Shiba Inu Reacts as Concerns Over Shibarium Arise Within the Community appeared first on BitcoinWorld.
View full text