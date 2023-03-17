Exchange
Microsoft Integrates Edge Browser With Web3 Wallet – Game-Changer?

CoinCu - Annie
2023-03-18 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a Web3 wallet that is friendly towards cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its Edge web browser.
  • Albacore’s pessimistic comment in the Twitter thread about the potential addition of a crypto wallet to Edge is not surprising, given the volatility of the cryptocurrency market and the concerns about security and regulation that come with it.
Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a Web3 wallet that is friendly towards cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its Edge web browser.
Screenshots shared by software documenter Albacore on March 17 reveal the early stages of Microsoft’s new Web3 wallet, which could potentially be non-custodial with no access given to Microsoft for passwords and recovery keys.
The wallet will also be “embedded in Edge” instead of being an installed browser extension. The screenshots show that users will be able to swap, send, and purchase crypto assets, with crypto exchange Coinbase and Web3 infrastructure company MoonPay being integrated into the wallet to help purchase and deposit crypto.
Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet
Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?
More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet
— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 17, 2023
The user interface of the Web3 wallet states that users can “browse different marketplaces to find your first NFT; as you build your collection of NFTs, we’ll organize them here.” If Microsoft moves forward with this new offering, it would be yet another significant upgrade to Edge, lagging behind popular competitors like Google Chrome and Apple Safari. On February 7, Microsoft announced new upgrades to both Bing and Edge browsers, including the integration of AI-powered search engines, and chatted through OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Albacore’s pessimistic comment in the Twitter thread about the potential addition of a crypto wallet to Edge is not surprising, given the volatility of the cryptocurrency market and the concerns about security and regulation that come with it. However, the move could prove to be a savvy one for Microsoft, as more and more people are becoming interested in cryptocurrencies and NFTs. By offering a Web3 wallet integrated into its browser, Microsoft could attract a new demographic of users interested in investing and trading digital assets.
It remains to be seen when Microsoft will officially announce the launch of the Web3 wallet on Edge and how users will receive it. However, the screenshots shared by Albacore give a glimpse into what the new offering could look like and hint at the potential for a new era of cryptocurrency and NFT usage facilitated by the tech giant.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Annie
CoincuNews
