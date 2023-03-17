Exchange
Microsoft Reportedly Testing Edge Browser Web3 Wallet Integration

Cointelegraph By Brian Quarmby
2023-03-19 13:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating a crypto and nonfungible token (NFT) friendly Web3 wallet into its Edge web browser.
In a March 17 Twitter thread, software documenter — and occasional info leaker — Albacore shared a series of supposed Edge user interface (UI) screenshots showing the early stages of the firm’s new Web3 wallet.
“Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser,” Albacore pessimistically noted.
Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet ➡️ pic.twitter.com/GAUPiZGLIY
— Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 17, 2023
The first screenshot is of an introductory page to the Edge wallet, with Microsoft seemingly noting that: “we encourage you to test our first Web3 wallet and provide candid feedback along the journey.”
If found to be true, it appears that the wallet will be non-custodial with Microsoft having no access to passwords and recovery keys, while it will also be “embedded in Edge” as opposed to being an installed browser extension.
The accompanying screenshots show the ability to swap, send and buy crypto assets, with crypto exchange Coinbase and Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay displayed as integrated “platforms that help you purchase and deposit crypto to your wallet.”
In terms of NFTs, the UI simply states: “browse different marketplaces to find your first NFT, as you build your collection of NFTs, we’ll organize them here.”
The potential move from Microsoft marks another recent effort to significantly ramp up the offerings and capabilities of Edge, which has generally lagged behind competitors such as Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari in terms of popularity.
On Feb. 7, Microsoft announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engines and chat via OpenAI’s ChatGPT as part of new upgrades to both its Bing and Edge browsers.
View full text