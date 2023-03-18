MakerDAO Passes First Vote on Proposal to Increase US Treasury Investments to $1.25 Billion

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Passes First Vote on Proposal to Increase US Treasury Investments to $1.25 Billion

CryptoPotato - Anthonia Isichei
2023-03-18 02:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that issues the DAI stablecoin, has voted in favor of allocating more funds to its current US Treasury investments.

The increase in investments in government treasury bonds aims to diversify DAI’s stablecoin liquid backing through exposure to real-world assets (RWAs).

MakerDAO Votes to Increase Debt Ceiling by $750 Million

The first stage of MakerDAO’s expanded foray into investing in RWAs has concluded with the passing of the preliminary vote to increase the DAO’s real-world asset vault debt ceiling to 1.25 billion DAI ($1.25 billion).

The governance poll, which started on March 13, was active for three days and ended on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Based on the results, the majority of the votes were in favor of the proposal to raise the debt ceiling by $750 million. The debt ceiling in MakerDAO refers to the maximum DAI that can be minted against the collateral in the vault. The current for this vault is $500 million.

This concluded poll is only a preliminary vote. The matter will be put to an executive vote among DAO delegates. If it passes, it will be executed as part of a future governance package.

MakerDAO began its RWA investment strategy last year with a $500 million allocation to U.S. Treasurys. This marked a departure from the protocol’s crypto-native lending strategy since inception. A financial statement from earlier in the year revealed that RWA-based investments contributed 70% of Maker’s gross revenue in December 2022.

Crypto Lending on the Brink?

MakerDAO’s pivot to RWAs comes as the crypto-native lending space took a battering in 2022. This came amid a year-long bear market that saw many participants defaulting on huge loan positions and going into bankruptcy. This sector of the market also seemed to have been hardest hit by the Terra and FTX collapses that exacerbated the bear decline

CeFi lenders such as Voyager and Celsius have gone bankrupt. Meanwhile, they are not alone in this turmoil, as several Solana-based crypto lenders have also sunset their frontend platforms, leading to fears that the Solana DeFi ecosystem might be heading to zero.

Despite this, DeFi lenders are still looking to make progress. Both Aave and Compound have released multichain upgrades of their lending protocols. These platforms are expected to play a significant role in the liquid staking derivatives market that could emerge following the activation of staked ether withdrawals after Ethereum completes its Shanghai upgrade.

The post MakerDAO Passes First Vote on Proposal to Increase US Treasury Investments to $1.25 Billion appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text