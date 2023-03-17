copy link
FTX Firms Had $6.8B Hole in Balance Sheet At Time of Bankruptcy
CoinDesk by Nelson Wang
2023-03-17 21:56
Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto empire had a $6.8 billion shortfall in its balance sheet when it filed for bankruptcy last November, according to a presentation filed to the bankruptcy court on Friday.
That included a deficit of $10.6 billion in the main FTX.com enterprise and one of $87 million in FTX.US. Sister trading firm Alameda Research had net assets of $2.6 billion, while FTX Ventures had net assets of $1.3 billion.
In total, the group of companies had debts of about $11.6 billion, the majority of that in customer claims, against $4.8 billion in assets.
The advisers noted that the statements were unaudited and subject to change.
Bloomberg earlier reported on the presentation.
