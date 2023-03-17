copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-17)
Binance
2023-03-17 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 4.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,509 and $26,263 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,152, up by 6.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include RAD, STX, and ARPA, up by 44%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights - All eyes on the Arbitrum airdrop
- Breaking: US Fed Prints $300 Billion, Bitcoin Price and Ethereum to Rally
- Crypto Twitter Thinks the Fed's $297B Balance Sheet Expansion Is 'QE', but It's Not
- Wallet Tied to Euler Exploit Sends 100 Ether to Lazarus Group
- Euler Finance Hacker Rejects $20M Offer, Mixes 1,000 ETH in Tornado Cash
- Vietnam Has Over 16 Million Crypto Investors: Report
- P2P Crypto Lending Software Development — The Future of Borrowing and Lending
- Hacker Moves Stolen Funds After Bounty Launch
- How Talent Agency WME Is Expanding Into Crypto
- Breaking: FTX Crypto Influencers Sued for $1b in Landmark Class-action Suit
- Breaking: ECB Sticks to Rate Hike of 50 BPS; U.S. Federal Reserve to Follow Suit?
- UAE Invites Key South Korean Metaverse and Web3 Firms for Expansion in the Region
- Everything to Know About Federal Reserve’s FedNow
- SBF’s Inner Circle Received $3.2B, Mainly From Alameda: Court Filings
- Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX
- Ethereum’s Shanghai Hard Fork Now Has an Official Target Date
- European Parliament Passes EU Digital Wallet Legislation
- Breaking: Arbitrum to Airdrop ARB Tokens in March, Complete Details Inside
- 'Game Changer': Amazon's Rumored NFT Platform Embraced By Blur, OpenSea and Orange Comet
- Euler Finance Exploiter Deposits $1.8 Million in Tornado Cash, Sends 100 ETH to Victim
Market movers:
- ETH: $1719.81 (+4.24%)
- BNB: $333.8 (+5.20%)
- XRP: $0.3689 (+1.85%)
- ADA: $0.3353 (+3.30%)
- MATIC: $1.1913 (+5.69%)
- DOGE: $0.07483 (+6.67%)
- SOL: $20.16 (+3.81%)
- DOT: $6.338 (+5.77%)
- SHIB: $0.00001079 (+4.05%)
- TRX: $0.06635 (+0.52%)
Top gainers on Binance:
