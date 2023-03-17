Binance Market Update (2023-03-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, up by 4.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $24,509 and $26,263 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,152, up by 6.51%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include RAD , STX , and ARPA , up by 44%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: