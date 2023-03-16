Hacker Moves Stolen Funds After Bounty Launch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hacker Moves Stolen Funds After Bounty Launch

AsiaTokenFund by Journalist Contributor
2023-03-16 18:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
A hacker responsible for a $196 million attack on Euler Finance has moved some of the stolen funds into the crypto mixer Tornado Cash, just hours after a $1 million bounty was launched to identify the perpetrator. The attack, carried out through a flash loan on the Ethereum noncustodial lending protocol, resulted in the theft of a range of cryptocurrencies including Dai, USD Coin, staked ETH and wrapped Bitcoin. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield reported on Twitter that the hacker had transferred 1,000 ETH, equivalent to around $1.65 million, via the sanctioned mixer. Euler Labs had previously sent a message to the attacker’s address warning of the bounty and offering amnesty if 90% of the funds were returned within 24 hours. However, the hacker’s movement of funds suggests that they are not swayed by this offer.
Victims of the attack have been appealing for the return of their funds, with one message on the blockchain claiming that a group of 26 families from jobless rural areas had lost a total of $1 million in the attack. Another message was sent by an apparent victim who congratulated the hacker on their “big win”, but begged for help as they had invested funds they “desperately needed” for a house. “My wife is going to kill me if we can’t afford our house. Is there anyway you can help me? I have no idea what to tell my wife,” they wrote.
The hacker’s use of a crypto mixer is a common tactic for obscuring the source of funds, and is likely to make it harder for authorities to identify them. However, the blockchain trail may still provide some clues, and the bounty may encourage individuals to come forward with information. The incident highlights the risks associated with DeFi and the importance of robust security measures.
View full text