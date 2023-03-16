Hacker Moves Stolen Funds After Bounty Launch

A hacker responsible for a $196 million attack on Euler Finance has moved some of the stolen funds into the crypto mixer Tornado Cash, just hours after a $1 million bounty was launched to identify the perpetrator. The attack, carried out through a flash loan on the Ethereum noncustodial lending protocol, resulted in the theft of a range of cryptocurrencies including Dai, USD Coin, staked ETH and wrapped Bitcoin. Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield reported on Twitter that the hacker had transferred 1,000 ETH, equivalent to around $1.65 million, via the sanctioned mixer. Euler Labs had previously sent a message to the attacker’s address warning of the bounty and offering amnesty if 90% of the funds were returned within 24 hours. However, the hacker’s movement of funds suggests that they are not swayed by this offer.

Victims of the attack have been appealing for the return of their funds, with one message on the blockchain claiming that a group of 26 families from jobless rural areas had lost a total of $1 million in the attack. Another message was sent by an apparent victim who congratulated the hacker on their “big win”, but begged for help as they had invested funds they “desperately needed” for a house. “My wife is going to kill me if we can’t afford our house. Is there anyway you can help me? I have no idea what to tell my wife,” they wrote.

The hacker’s use of a crypto mixer is a common tactic for obscuring the source of funds, and is likely to make it harder for authorities to identify them. However, the blockchain trail may still provide some clues, and the bounty may encourage individuals to come forward with information. The incident highlights the risks associated with DeFi and the importance of robust security measures.