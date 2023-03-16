Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

CoinMarketCap by Leo Jakobson
2023-03-16 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Sam Bankman-Fried would like FTX's new management to make paying his legal bills a priority — and put him on top of the payout list.
Specifically, SBF is asking the bankruptcy court to give him access to FTX's $10 million director and officer insurance policies.
These cover legal expenses not indemnified by the company for "all loss … which the insured persons become legally obligated to pay on account of any claim first made against them … for a wrongful act," the filing said.
Beyond that, the insurance "provides priority of payment to individual insured with unindemnified loss like Mr Bankman-Fried," and requires the company to waive objections to those payments. It added:
Which means Bankman-Fried could get a payout running into the millions of dollars before anyone else in the bankruptcy proceedings sees a dime.
The D&O coverage is needed, the filing said, because the disgraced founder and former CEO of FTX "has been named as a defendant or is otherwise involved in criminal, regulatory, civil, and other actions and proceedings that have resulted in — and can be expected to continue to result in — significant unreimbursed legal fees and other expenses."
His criminal defense alone is expected to run to several million dollars.
SBF is facing 12 charges including multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy, as well as anti-money laundering and campaign finance law violations in relation to the alleged theft of $10 billion worth of FTX customer funds to prevent his private trading firm Alameda Research from going bust. At least $8 billion appears to have been lost, and three former top executives of the two firms have pleaded guilty to fraud charges.
D&O policies are very common, and in many cases — including this one, according to the filing — provide benefits to the company, but only after the primary officers claims have been paid.
Along with federal criminal charges, the filing details that Bankman-Fried is facing three suits by regulators — including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Texas State Securities Board. Then there are the five insolvency-related cases and seven civil lawsuits.
View full text