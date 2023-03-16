copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-16)
Binance
2023-03-16 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -2.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,950 and $25,340 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,551, down by -0.95%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROM, GMX, and MASK, up by 32%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Understanding the Credit Suisse Crisis: Its Implications for the Crypto Market
- Swiss Central Bank Credit Suisse Is in Crisis – What Bitcoin Holds?
- Shapella Upgrade for Ethereum Successfully Activated on the Goerli Testnet
- Bitcoin Dominance Reaches 9-Month High
- FBI Arrests Former Trump Advisor’s Partner Over $1 Billion Crypto Fraud
- Multi Wallet: Revolutionizing the World of Crypto With Easy Fiat Integration
- National Australia Bank Successfully Carries Out Self-Issued Stablecoin Transaction
- German & U.S. Authorities Seizes Over $46M Worth of BTC From ChipMixer
- The Grand Plan for Ethereum: an Analysis of Zero-Knowledge Scaling From ETHDenver 2023
- Alameda Wallets Transferring Stablecoins Amid USDC’s Depeg
- Saudi Arabia’s First Licensed NFT Marketplace Gets Animoca Brands and Polygon As Backers
- New York Regulator Says Signature Bank Closure ‘nothing to Do’ With Cryptocurrencies: Reuters
- Dogecoin Co-Founder Takes a Dig At 'Shark Tank' Star: 'O'Leary Still Thinks FTX Is a Good Investment'
- Wallet Associated With Justin Sun Makes $3.3 Million in USDC DePeg
- Circle Works Tirelessly to Restore USDC Liquidity Operations
- Ethereum Completes Goerli Testnet
- Everything You Need to Know About ChatGPT’s GPT-4
- Coinbase Launches Zero-fee Local Bank Transfers in Singapore
- As Banking System Seized Up Crypto Networks Didn’t Miss a Beat
- Poolz Finance Hacked, Token Price Drops 93%
- Euler Finance Hacker Gets Two Options: $20 Million Bounty or Prosecution
- Alameda-Linked Wallet Sent $100M of Stablecoins to Trading Firms After USDC Depeg
- Decentralized Exchanges Posted Record $25B Daily Volume As USDC Depegged
Market movers:
- ETH: $1649.83 (-2.93%)
- BNB: $317.4 (+1.96%)
- XRP: $0.3622 (-2.66%)
- ADA: $0.3247 (-5.03%)
- MATIC: $1.1273 (-7.08%)
- DOGE: $0.07015 (-6.24%)
- SOL: $19.42 (-7.66%)
- DOT: $5.994 (-4.87%)
- SHIB: $0.00001037 (-7.82%)
- TRX: $0.06601 (-1.51%)
Top gainers on Binance:
