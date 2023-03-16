Understanding the Credit Suisse Crisis: Its Implications for the Crypto Market

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Understanding the Credit Suisse Crisis: Its Implications for the Crypto Market

Coinpedia by Qadir AK
2023-03-16 08:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Investors and analysts alike have been following the struggles of Credit Suisse in recent months. The European bank, which has assets of more than $550 billion, has been hit by a series of external and internal frauds, as well as failures of hedge funds and capital firms. The latest news has seen the bank’s biggest backer, the Saudi National Bank, refuse to put up more cash, leading to concerns about the bank’s future.

Timeline of Key Events at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse’s timeline of key events reveals a long-standing history of issues, with some investors losing confidence over a decade ago. In 2011, the bank hired Tidjane Thiam, an outsider who was meant to turn things around. However, the bank has since been hit by various frauds and failures, leading to Thiam being forced to step down in 2020. In 2021, the bank reported losses and cut 9,000 jobs, further contributing to its decline.

Comparison to Bear Stearns in 2008

Credit Suisse’s current struggles have led some to draw comparisons to Bear Stearns, which failed in 2008. While the situation is not as dire as it was during the financial crisis, concerns have been raised about the impact of the bank’s troubles on the wider banking system. Some analysts have pointed to similarities between the two entities, including a money laundering conviction, fraud, and failures of hedge funds and capital firms.

Bitcoin Dominance Reaches Nine-Month High

While Credit Suisse’s struggles have been making headlines, the crypto market has been experiencing its own surge. Bitcoin dominance has reached a nine-month high, with investors seeking an alternative to the traditional financial system. The altcoins have also been bleeding back into Bitcoin, with major altcoins paired against Bitcoin showing a clear trend, as Altcoin Daily highlighted.
View full text