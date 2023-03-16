Breaking: Shiba Inu Developer Admits Blunder With Shibarium Beta Chain ID

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Breaking: Shiba Inu Developer Admits Blunder With Shibarium Beta Chain ID

CoinGape - Varinder Singh
2023-03-16 07:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Serious allegations are raised in the official Shiba Inu Discord channel against the Shibarium Beta chain forked from Rinia chain as it uses the same chain ID. Moderators on the Discord channel said anyone interacting with the Shibarium chain would actually be integrating with Rinia chain as wallets and other application uses chain ID to determine which network to send transactions to.
Top-ranked community members accused Shibarium testnet of taking Rinia testnet genesis file and changing the name, but forgot to change the chain ID. Trophias, another former developer of Shiba Inu, accused the metaverse team of buying assets without modification. He asserts the team consisting of Beysed, Milkshake, UB, Stix, and Firstword has no knowledge and accuses Shytoshi Kusama of firing the previous developers.
Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya took to Twitter to calm the FUD surrounding the chain ID of Shibarium Beta. He revealed that a few chain IDs were selected randomly during the Alpha network deployment — 417 (Alpha), 517 (Staging), 917 (pre-pod/beta).
Kaal Dhairya claims these chains were not registered at that time and he made a mistake "to not recheck when the PuppyNet network was launched." He will redeploy a new version of the Shibarium Beta network with a new chain ID, which will take a week. Moreover, he said there will be many changes as it's still in the Beta phase and hopes for a better Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
Without getting into any fist fights I will be redeploying new version of BETA network with a new chain ID
Fresh deployments will be rare in the future but are possible because we will still be in BETA phase.
I wish good luck to the blockchain and hope we can all work together.
— ShibDev4Evr (@kaaldhairya) March 16, 2023
Meanwhile, crypto influencer Ben Armstrong or BitBoy threatens to dox the identity of Ryoshi, founder of Shiba Inu, this week. He claims former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was once involved after Shiba Inu co-founders split. The main co-founder worked with Sam Bankman-Fried on the project, with sufficient evidence supporting it.

SHIB and BONE Price Tumble After Shibarium Beta Chain ID

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) prices tumbled after moderators accused Shibarium Beta of a ripped chain from Rinia.
SHIB price fell 8% in the last 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $0.0000104. The 24-hour low and high are $0.0000102 and $0.0000113, respectively.
Meanwhile, Shibarium’s gas token BONE fell 23% to $1.12, with the price currently trading at $1.19. The trading volume is rising rapidly, hitting almost 300% in the last 24 hours.
View full text