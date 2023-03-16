First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Near $25K As Investors Remain Upbeat About Inflation Data, Fed Rate Hikes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Near $25K As Investors Remain Upbeat About Inflation Data, Fed Rate Hikes

BitcoinWorld - Oladapo Hapostle
2023-03-16 06:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Inflation has decreased, which is a good sign. Investors’ hopes for a less harsh US central bank remained intact. Bitcoin embraced the more positive attitude and continued its gallop upward for much of Tuesday, breaking beyond $26,000 for the first time since last summer before falling more than $1,000.
The most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization was currently trading at $24,936, up nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. BTC’s halt came after two days of double-digit gains connected to Binance stablecoin conversions, investors’ satisfaction that the banking sector would not collapse, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to reverse its steady diet of aggressive interest rate hikes.
On Tuesday, a modest drop in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from 6.4% in January to 6% last month appeared to provide the Fed with new justification for monetary dovishness. Even a month-over-month increase in core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy expenses, was offset by a modest yearly reduction.
“Bitcoin is skyrocketing because the liquidity situation appears to be swiftly shifting,” Joe Ziolkowski, CEO and co-founder of digital asset insurer Relm Insurance, told CoinDesk in an email. “The CPI numbers released today show that inflation is slowing.
Ziolkowski highlighted that the latest banking crisis including the collapse of Signature, Silvergate and Silicon Valley institutions had “inspired a federal response, infusing a lot of money in the economy, and enhanced Bitcoin’s use case as a decentralized alternative to our existing banking system.” “Investors certainly have faith in this,” he added.
Ether was trading just around $1,700, roughly where it was on Monday at the same time. This week, the second largest cryptocurrency has roughly mirrored BTC’s ascent. Other big cryptocurrencies spent the majority of Tuesday in the green before flattening. APT, the layer 1 blockchain Aptos token, has lately increased by more than 14%. CRO, the native cryptocurrency of crypto exchange Crypto.com, increased by roughly 6%. The CoinDesk Market Index, which measures the overall performance of the cryptocurrency market, increased by 2.4%.
The CPI figure also boosted US share markets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&amp;P 500 rising 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. But, as CoinDesk analyst Glenn Williams pointed out in his Tuesday piece, the Fed’s next steps at its March 22 meeting remain unpredictable.
According to Reim’s Ziolkowski, “pressure is now increasing on the Federal Reserve to limit the pace of rate hikes, and potentially even cease hiking entirely, given that the quick rate increases over the last year have plainly imposed significant stress on the system.” “The setting for a long-term rally in Bitcoin and other digital assets appears to be in play,” he continued.
The post First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Near $25K as Investors Remain Upbeat About Inflation Data, Fed Rate Hikes appeared first on BitcoinWorld.
View full text