Shapella Upgrade for Ethereum Successfully Activated on the Goerli Testnet

With the Shapella update, stakers will be able to remove their ETH from the network’s stake.

The “Shapella” update for Ethereum on Goerli is now complete. With the update, validators will be able to withdraw the ETH they have been holding since 2020. The final test run before withdrawals go live on the mainnet in April 2023 is the Goerli testnet, where the hard split went live.

Goerli is moving to Shapella Upgrade @ epoch 162304, (10:25:36 PM UTC on Mar. 14, 2023) Client release versions, FAQs and community calls + watch parties are all linked below — timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) March 8, 2023

The Shapella upgrade combines the consensus layer and the implementation layer (Shanghai). (Capella). On the open testnets Sepolia and Zhejiang, developers have already tried the upgrade. The successful Goerli hard fork completes the last procedure needed before Ethereum validators can remove their locked ether from the beacon chain.

The Shanghai upgrade’s consensus side enhancement is Shapella. It is a combination of both Shanghai and Capella, with Shanghai acting as the implementation side upgrade. Since the proof-of-stake mechanism succeeded proof-of-work, the Ethereum network has needed validators to lock in 32 ether (roughly $52,500) in order to take part in staking activities and earn rewards.