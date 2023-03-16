Kava Says Kava 13 Upgrade Is Coming Soon

The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that its Kava 13 upgrade is coming soon. The upgrade will come with a host of features, including Kava EVM 2.0, seamless Cosmos–ETH bridging, and advancement to strategic vaults. Kava 13 is another leap forward for the expanding Kava ecosystem, the team added.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is down by 3% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.103 at press time.